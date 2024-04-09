  • Services

Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man

Published:

An extensive Garda operation is underway near the N84 Curraghline in search of a missing man.

Several Garda vehicles are at the scene, including the Garda Water Unit, which is parked just opposite McGaughs Garden Centre.


It’s understood the search has been ongoing since this morning, and is focused on the River Clare and surrounding area.

The post Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

