Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An extensive Garda operation is underway near the N84 Curraghline in search of a missing man.
Several Garda vehicles are at the scene, including the Garda Water Unit, which is parked just opposite McGaughs Garden Centre.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s understood the search has been ongoing since this morning, and is focused on the River Clare and surrounding area.
The post Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
82 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals
82 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. 10 are on trolleys in Portiuncula...
Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h
Councillors in the Loughrea area are seeking to reduce speed limits outside their local schools t...
Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer
It is anticipated the public consultation in relation to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme wil...
Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning
Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed he will support Simon Harris in this morning...
Hildegarde Naughton in running for promotion in Simon Harris’s new Cabinet
Galway West TD and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is in the running for a Cabinet promotion today...
Bon Secours Galway announces €36.5m expansion plans
Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has announced major expansion plans worth €36.5m. The investment w...
Respiratory patients breathe sigh of relief as care hub slashes waiting times
Patients seeking treatment for the respiratory conditions COPD and asthma have seen their hospita...
Lights at ‘treacherous’ crossing kept residents awake at night
New flashing beacons at a ‘treacherous’ pedestrian crossing on the Clybaun Road have been removed...
Work on Pearse Stadium floodlights could start this year
Galway GAA is advancing plans to erect floodlights at the organisation’s flagship stadium in Salt...