Extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park to get underway within weeks

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park to get underway within weeks
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park in the city is to get underway within weeks following the the signing of the contract with John Madden Sons Ltd.

The works for this 1.2 million euro project will take approximately seven months to complete.

The project is funded through the Fáilte Ireland Urban Animation Scheme, the Local Authorities Water Programme, the local property tax and commercial rates.

It will create an accessible, public, green space with bio-diversity friendly planting, ages and mobility-friendly pathways, and spaces for play and for rest.

The project will also involve traffic calming upgrades and improved pedestrian facilities to the surrounding streets.

