Extended feature: Inside Galway’s magical Teddy Bear Hospital

Published:

Extended feature: Inside Galway’s magical Teddy Bear Hospital
You may have heard our special feature on local news about a really special event that took place in recent days.  

It’s the Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway – and every year it attracts hundreds of kids and their sick bears looking for treatment.  


X-rays, blood tests, body scans, special medicines, casts and even surgery – the doctors there have all the state of the art equipment needed to ensure a full recovery.  

David Nevin was there to chat to the kids and those running the hospital – and he’s made this special extended feature for Galway Talks. 

The post Extended feature: Inside Galway’s magical Teddy Bear Hospital appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

