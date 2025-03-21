Exploring light through music with ConTempo Quartet

Galway Music Residency is exploring the biodiversity issue of ‘Light’ in its next concert, on April 1, when the ConTempo Quartet, Galway’s Ensemble-in-Residence, will perform works celebrating the various forms of light that occur throughout the day. It’s on Tuesday, April 1, at 1.10pm in St Nicholas’s Collegiate Church as part of Lunchtimes with ConTempo.

Light, natural and artificial, has a huge impact on biodiversity – both positive and negative.

The programme for the concert is designed to create a space for audiences to consider the environment through the lens of light and enjoy music that marks the day, from dawn until dusk.

Works being performed will include Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 76, No. 4, nicknamed ‘Sunrise’ due to the rising theme that begins the quartet.

The programme will also feature Australian composer Angela Polden’s Narawntapu Dusk, inspired by time she spent in Narawntapu National Park in Tasmania’s

Finally, looking to the moon, ConTempo will perform Wax/Wane by contemporary Irish composer Sarah O’Halloran.

An expanded version of this concert will take place on Sunday, April 27, at 7pm, when ConTempo will be joined by the Cois Cladaigh Chamber Choir, conducted by director Daniel Beuster. That event in Claregalway Castle, is as part of ConTempo Countywide. The programme will include the stunning Flower into Kindness by Jake Runestad for string quartet and choir.

And, next week, in advance of the concert, some of the featured repertoire will be explored via Galway Music Residency’s new Guided Listening Programme, ‘Music Unveiled’.

This initiative, in partnership with the University of Galway’s Music Department and Galway City Council Arts Office, offers people a chance to learn more about the music being played, before the concerts take place.

‘Music Unveiled’ is hosted by different libraries in Galway City, and Ballybane Library is the venue for the ‘Light’ programme. It’s on next Tuesday, March 25, at 11am in Ballybane Library. The session will be filmed and made available online.

Entry to both the concerts and Music Unveiled is free – with donations gratefully accepted – and all are welcome. No booking is required for the concerts. Booking is required for ‘Music Unveiled’ and this can be done through the library.

Lunchtimes with ConTempo take place on the first Tuesday of the month from February to May, and September to December. ConTempo Countywide takes place in venues throughout the country.

Music Unveiled takes place on the final Tuesday of each month from January to April and August to November.

For further information, go to www.galwaymusicresidency.ie.

Pictured: Composer Sarah O’Halloran.