Expert witness from Grenfell Tower Inquiry to address Salthill conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

400 delegates and 150 exhibitors are gathering in the Salthill Hotel this morning for the two-day Chief Fire Officers Association conference

Hosted by Galway Fire and Rescue Service, the theme is ‘Delivering a Modern Fire Service, the Future is Here and Now.’

The lineup features an expert witness from the UK’s Grenfell Tower Inquiry and the Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management

Peter Lonergan of the European Emergency Number Association will highlight how enhanced communications can strengthen emergency response efforts.

Other topics that will be discussed include the risks associated with Lithium-Ion batteries which were at the core of a major incident at Claregalway Corporate Park in January