Expensive robotic lawnmower stolen from house in Ardrahan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An expensive robotic lawnmower has been stolen from the front garden of a house in Ardrahan

The Segway Robotic lawnmower was stolen from the house at Caherloggy West between 9.45 on Sunday morning and just before 8 on Sunday night

Gardaí say it’s likely that a vehicle was used to transport the lawnmower as it’s quiet big.

Anyone who may have seen any person or vehicle acting suspiciously in the area or who may have been offered the robotic lawnmower for sale is asked to contact Gort Gardaí on 091- 63 64 00.

