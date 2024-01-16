Expensive quad bikes stolen from commercial premises in Kilreekil
Two expensive quad bikes have been stolen from a commercial premises in Kilreekil.
Gardaí in Loughrea are investigating the burglary at Spellman Fabrication and Plant commercial garage.
The two quad bikes worth approximately 25 thousand euro were stolen over the weekend between Friday and yesterday.
Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and who may have noticed any suspicious activity.
They’re also asking the public to be vigilant if offered Quad bikes for sale.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Loughrea on 091 842870.
