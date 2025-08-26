  • Services

Services

Expensive power tools stolen from vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Expensive power tools stolen from vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai in Oranmore are investigating the theft of expensive power tools from a vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre.

The crime occurred between 10pm this day last week and 2 the following afternoon.

The power tools include a black and yellow DeWalt angle grinder, a black and yellow SDS drill, a black and yellow DeWalt drill, and a red and black DeWalt impact driver.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have witnessed it or who may have been offered these tools for sale to make contact with Oranmore Gardaí.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council advises caution near coastal areas due to expected high tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is advising the public to take ...

no_space
Connacht Rugby signs five year deal with Oranmore's Sound to Light

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnacht Rugby has signed a five-year deal with Oranm...

no_space
Gardaí investigating as three cars set on fire in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating an incident in Tuam where th...

no_space
Researchers at University of Galway help discover new planet in formation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearchers at the University of Galway have helped d...

no_space
Galway County Council advise caution near coastal areas due to expected high tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is advising the public to take ...

no_space
UHG postpones some elective procedures due to high ED attendances

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway says it is extremely busy ...

no_space
Galway Bay fm gets 7 nominations for IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has picked up 7 nominations for the 202...

no_space
7 IMRO Radio Nominations for Galway Bay FM

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has picked up 7 nominations for the 202...

no_space
More than two thousand Galway children on Early Years waiting lists

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than two thousand three hundred Galway children ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up