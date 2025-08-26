Expensive power tools stolen from vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai in Oranmore are investigating the theft of expensive power tools from a vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre.

The crime occurred between 10pm this day last week and 2 the following afternoon.

The power tools include a black and yellow DeWalt angle grinder, a black and yellow SDS drill, a black and yellow DeWalt drill, and a red and black DeWalt impact driver.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have witnessed it or who may have been offered these tools for sale to make contact with Oranmore Gardaí.