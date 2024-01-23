Expensive copper cable stolen from grounds of Merlin Park Hospital
A large quantity of expensive copper cable has been stolen from the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital.
The public is asked to contact the Gardai if offered this item for sale.
Sarah Slevin reports:
