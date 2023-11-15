  • Services

Expensive boat engine stolen in Carna

Published:

Expensive boat engine stolen in Carna
An expensive boat engine has been stolen in Carna.

The Yamaha engine is worth four thousand euro.


The theft occurred on Friday night/Saturday morning between 6pm and 6am at Glinsk pier.

Clifden Gardai are asking anyone offered a boat engine in suspicious circumstances or at a value cheaper than what it’s worth to contact them.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information is asked to contact Clifden Gardaí on 095 22-500.

