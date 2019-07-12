Exhibitions for all tastes at Arts Festival

In the Flesh by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks at the Festival Gallery, William Street, will be the centrepiece of this year’s visual arts programme for the Arts Festival.

Focusing on the human body, it’s one of a series of shows taking place throughout the city for the Festival.

At Galway Arts Centre on Dominick Street, Making Space is taking the skies as its theme. It’s the result of a collaboration between four researchers from the Centre of Astronomy at NUIG and four artists. Jane Cassidy, Chloe Brenan, Louise Manifold and Treasa O’Brien have created work that explores current approaches to astronomical research.

Meanwhile, the Festival has commissioned new work from street architect Olivier Grossetête (The People Build) and photographer Sarah Hickson.

As in previous years, Olivier’s public work will involve thousands of participants creating temporary gigantic cardboard constructions, which will be revealed during the Festival.

Sarah’s show, Placing Home: Hidden Stories, is work-in-development which begins year and will conclude in 2020. Sarah previously exhibited her photographs from the Calais Jungle at the 2018 Festival and her current show is inspired by people living in Direct Provision in Galway. It’s at the O’Donoghue Centre, NUIG.