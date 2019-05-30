Executive family property in one of city’s most highly-regarded residential locations

This substantial 4/5-bed detached house is located in The Orchard in Kingston, one of Galway’s most highly-regarded residential areas.

Number 11, Glenrevagh House, is a luxury executive property oozing class.

It was constructed in 2005 to a very high standard with a very generous interior measuring 324.46 square metres, with good dimensions on all rooms. The current owners have paid careful attention to detail and decor with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Selling agent Colm O’Donnellan said: “This is a magnificent opportunity to acquire a luxury detached family home presented in absolute showhouse condition and is sure to meet the requirements of the most discerning of property hunters.”

The property comprises a spacious hall, front sitting room with feature marble fireplace and gas fire, a second sitting room or dining room to the rear, a kitchen and a large open plan sun room which overlooks the rear garden and has access to the patio. An office/study, utility room and guest bathroom complete the accommodation on the ground floor.

Upstairs are four large double bedrooms (three en suite) and the main family bathroom. The second floor leads to a large converted attic space which contains five rooms, which have potential as further bedrooms (subject to planning permission).

There is a cobble lock front driveway with electronic gates and ample parking. Two gated side entrances lead to the rear garden with a cobble lock patio and raised flower beds. The property also has the benefit of vehicular access from the rear gable end of the property via electronic gates. The property is surrounded by decorative stone cut walls and overlooks a large green area to the front.

The asking price is €780,000. The BER Rating is B3. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie