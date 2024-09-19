  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Executive Director of Amnesty International to address Galway city gathering

Published:

Executive Director of Amnesty International to address Galway city gathering
Share story:

Amnesty International is hosting an event in Galway city tomorrow evening entitled ‘Protect the Protest’.

The event which is part of Culture Night features a talk by Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International, on human rights violations in Europe and Russia.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Postcards will also be provided with the intention to send messages to Russian prisoners-of-conscience.

The free admission event takes place tomorrow evening at 6.30 in the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway.

The post Executive Director of Amnesty International to address Galway city gathering appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Long awaited development plan for Clifden to go to planning next month

The long-awaited Clifden Regeneration Plan is set to go to planning next month. The development a...

no_space
Objections to plans for new holiday lodges at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Objections have been lodged against plans to build new holiday lodges at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel i...

no_space
Water supply disruption for residents in Newcastle until this afternoon

Residents in Newcastle and surrounding areas in the city may experience water outages today. It&#...

no_space
Mountbellew students to take part in agriculture competition in Estonia

Two students from Mountbellew Agricultural College are set to take part in an international compe...

no_space
Galway anti-war group call for national boycott against city hotel group’s Israel links

An anti-war group in Galway is calling for a national boycott against a city hotel group over its...

no_space
University of Galway spin-out cancer treatment company to create 30 new jobs after raising $15m

A University of Galway spin-out company is creating 30 new jobs after raising 15 million dollars ...

no_space
Claims Clifden flood relief scheme not moving fast enough

The Clifden Flood Relief Scheme is not moving fast enough for residents in the area. Thats accord...

no_space
Space and seclusion in Barna

A magnificent house on an elevated, yet secluded, site with views of Galway Bay and the Hills of ...

no_space
D-Day looms large for Loughrea’s sport plan

Loughrea sports groups will know by the end of October if their only realistic chance of securing...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up