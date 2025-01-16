Exciting new development land at Ardbear, Ballyconneely Road, Clifden

-
DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale an exciting development opportunity located at Ardbear, just a stone’s throw from the vibrant town of Clifden in County Galway. This prime plot of land offers unparalleled potential, with full planning permission already secured, allowing immediate commencement of the development.
The site with direct sea access, spans 3.91 Ha (9.66 Acres), set amidst the stunning Connemara landscape, enjoying breathtaking views of the rugged coastline and the rolling hills of the surrounding countryside.
Full planning permission has been granted for 28 no. two-storey detached residential units (7 no. 4-bed units, 18 no. 3-bed units, and 3 no. 2-bed units) and associated site development works and services, offering a seamless opportunity to proceed with minimal delays. The design considers both modern living and environmental harmony, ensuring a desirable outcome for any future occupants.
The site is easily accessible via a well-maintained road network, with connections to Clifden and the surrounding areas. All essential services such as electricity, water, and sewage are either on-site or available nearby, ensuring smooth integration into any development plans.
Clifden is a hub for tourism, outdoor enthusiasts, and those seeking a more tranquil lifestyle. With growing demand for both residential properties and visitor accommodations, this site offers an excellent opportunity to capitalize on the area’s rising popularity.
Ardbear enjoys stunning views of the surrounding Connemara landscape, with sweeping vistas of the rugged hills, lush green fields, and the serene Ardbear Bay. The area is renowned for its natural beauty, making it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, photographers, and those who simply wish to enjoy a peaceful, scenic environment.
The area is a gateway to Connemara’s renowned walking, cycling, and hiking routes, and it is close to some of the region’s best beaches, perfect for water sports or simply enjoying the coastline. Ardbear Bay is nearby, offering a tranquil setting for fishing, boating, or picnicking by the water’s edge.
The site is easily accessible by road via the Ballyconneely Road, ensuring smooth connections to Clifden and surrounding towns. Public transportation options are also available, making it convenient for residents and visitors alike.
Directions: From the Main Square in Clifden take the Ballyconneely Road, the R341. Going over the stone bridge continue for 1.1 km. The site entrance will be on your right.
