Exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of historic Athenry

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Fee Savers Property Sales (Ireland’s leading low-cost estate agency) is delighted to present a unique opportunity to acquire one or both of two landmark properties in the vibrant medieval town of Athenry. Dan’s Bar & Restaurant and the adjoining mixed-use premises formally known as The Claymore are offered for sale by private treaty. This high-profile offering is available either as a single lot or as two separate lots, providing flexibility for prospective purchasers.
Dan’s Bar and Restaurant is a thriving, seven-day licensed premises steeped in character, ideally situated in the heart of Athenry’s historic town centre. This iconic venue features a welcoming bar and restaurant with seating for 60 patrons, a fully equipped commercial-grade kitchen, and a charming first-floor function room accommodating up to 30 guests. With its distinctive stone façade and timeless interior, the property retains traditional charm while offering modern amenities. The bar continues to trade successfully, bolstered by a loyal local clientele, strong passing trade, and its reputation as a social and culinary hub within the community.
Also located on North Gate Street is the adjoining building known as The Claymore—formerly a well-known coffee house and wine bar—offers outstanding mixed-use potential.
This high-profile property comprises a prominent commercial unit at street level and a spacious three-bedroom residence occupying the first and second floors. The residential accommodation features private access, ensuite bedrooms, and a fully floored attic, making it ideal for owner-occupiers or as a high-yield rental opportunity. While both units would benefit from some renovations and redecoration, the property’s location and flexible zoning under the Athenry Local Area Plan make it an attractive proposition for investors or entrepreneurs alike.
Athenry’s excellent road, rail, and motorway links — just 15 minutes from Galway City — coupled with the forthcoming DEXCOM development, position the town for continued growth. The possibility of acquiring both properties opens the door to a significant dual-income or multi-purpose investment in one of Galway’s most historically rich and commercially dynamic towns.
Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment.
Price is on application from the sole agents Fee Savers Property Sales, for more information Call Gerry Bracken on 086 820 9178
