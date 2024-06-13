Excellent opportunity to acquire mixed farm facilities at Templemoyle Lodge, Athenry

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Templemoyle Lodge is located approximately 4 miles from Athenry and 17 miles from Galway city. Athenry itself is a medieval town and is the crossroads to the West of Ireland in terms of road & rail structure. The M17 intersects the M6 motorway leading North, South, East and West.
The property comprises an equestrian type facility of c. 33.5 acres, together with a 1950’s bungalow, an American style barn, a timber frame studio building and other outbuildings. The lands are of various quality with approximately 50% good quality and 50% reasonable quality.
There are also large sand deposits and a sandbank which has a good variety of sand – fine sand, gravel and stone chip. This could be of benefit to prospective purchasers who have an involvement in construction. This sand has been used to develop roadways through the farm. The fences are mainly post and rail and were designed as stock proof for the horses. There is also a running track for training horses on the farm.
The main house itself comprises entrance hall, living room, 3 bedrooms (one being used as an office, 1 ensuite and main bathroom (incorporating utility). There is a separate studio building with loft which could be used for residential purposes, a painting or yoga studio, gym etc. There are also excellent farm buildings to include a timber framed “American Barn” with 8 loose boxes, a tack room and lean-to apron. Other buildings include a large shed and a number of smaller sheds.
AMV – €550,000
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Contracts signed for nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway
The contracts have been signed for a nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway. Know...
Ballinasloe and Portumna students win prizes at An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards
Students from Ballinasloe and Portumna have taken home prizes at the annual An Taisce Green Schoo...
Farmers with lower payments in West to benefit from €15m CAP boost
Farmers in the West of Ireland with lower CAP payments are to benefit from a €15m boost over the ...
Michelle Gildernew overtakes Ciarán Mullooly in race for MEP seat in Midlands North West
Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew has overtaken Ciaran Mullooly in the race for an MEP seat in...
Chris McManus says ‘still all to play for’ for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West after elimination
Outgoing MEP Chris McManus says it’s still all to play for in the Midlands North West for h...
Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost
Midlands North West candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from...
Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count
Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his posi...
City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents
A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incide...
Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cance...