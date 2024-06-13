Excellent opportunity to acquire mixed farm facilities at Templemoyle Lodge, Athenry

Templemoyle Lodge is located approximately 4 miles from Athenry and 17 miles from Galway city. Athenry itself is a medieval town and is the crossroads to the West of Ireland in terms of road & rail structure. The M17 intersects the M6 motorway leading North, South, East and West.

The property comprises an equestrian type facility of c. 33.5 acres, together with a 1950’s bungalow, an American style barn, a timber frame studio building and other outbuildings. The lands are of various quality with approximately 50% good quality and 50% reasonable quality.

There are also large sand deposits and a sandbank which has a good variety of sand – fine sand, gravel and stone chip. This could be of benefit to prospective purchasers who have an involvement in construction. This sand has been used to develop roadways through the farm. The fences are mainly post and rail and were designed as stock proof for the horses. There is also a running track for training horses on the farm.

The main house itself comprises entrance hall, living room, 3 bedrooms (one being used as an office, 1 ensuite and main bathroom (incorporating utility). There is a separate studio building with loft which could be used for residential purposes, a painting or yoga studio, gym etc. There are also excellent farm buildings to include a timber framed “American Barn” with 8 loose boxes, a tack room and lean-to apron. Other buildings include a large shed and a number of smaller sheds.

AMV – €550,000