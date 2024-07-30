Excellent demand for properties in Connemara

Published:
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents conducted its summer online property auction for its coastal cottages on Thursday 25th July 2024 last.
Lot 1 of the day comprised of a coastal cottage on an elevated site of c. 0.98 acres in Lettercallow, Lettermore Co. Galway. The property with excellent redevelopment potential attracted good pre auction interest and on the day this increased substantially. Following a total of 27 bids, the property with an AMV of €100,000 sold for €164,000.
The second property of the day was Foden’s Cottage in Cashel Connemara – a 2 bed property on a stunning c. 4.07 acre plot overlooking Bertraghboy Bay with direct sea access and its own natural mooring. This coastal cottage attracted excellent interest over the weeks leading up to auction day. With a total of 15 bids on the day, this property with an AMV of €275,000 was sold for a price of €372,500.
The success of DNG Martin O’Connor’s recent Connemara sales continues to highlight the excellent demand for properties in the Connemara region especially for those with non-local links also looking to move into the area. From Martin’s excellent knowledge of the Connemara region and the use of modern marketing methods especially the online auction platform, DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents are able to reach a wide audience of potential buyers for all their properties.
The next online auction which will be coming up for sale will take place on the 26th September 2024 and bookings are now being taken for same. To have your property included in this or other upcoming auctions during the year, please contact DNG Martin O’Connor on 091 866708.
