Excavation reveals Maree ringfort was home to ancient nobles

Excavation works at a well-known ringfort in Maree overlooking Galway Bay reveal it was a settlement for ancient rulers and nobles.

Rathgurreen ringfort is described as a “high-status” settlement that could have been home to a local king or lord during Ireland’s early medieval period.

These excavation works took place over eight weeks and researchers uncovered a wealth of artifacts that offer a new understanding of the history of the site.

It’s part of a new research project at University of Galway exploring land use on the Maree peninsula.

While Rathgurreen Ringfort itself dates back to somewhere between the 5th and 12th century AD, parts of the site could be a thousand years older than originally thought.

There’s evidence of contact with Rome, Scotland, France and Scandinavia.

Among the items discovered are glass beads, early medieval pottery, and special shellfish that were used to produce a rare purple dye.

The big takeaway, experts say, is that a place like Galway had a wider significance in the past with strong outside links, and was not isolated, wild or remote as often thought.

The University team is hoping to continue digs at the site next year, and pursue other locations in the area after that.

