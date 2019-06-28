Ex-PDs the ‘co-habiting couple’ to rival Boris’ rows

Bradley Bytes – A Political Column with Dara Bradley

The City Council’s website isn’t usually one to spread a rumour but . . . www.galwaycity.ie suggests that two rival city councillors are shacked-up with one another.

Its ‘Your Council, Council and Mayor’ section lists long-serving city councillors from Galway City East, Declan McDonnell and Terry O’Flaherty, as both residing at 4 Tara Grove, Wellpark, Galway.

Now that’d be some co-habiting power couple: the original two-time Polltopper, Terry, with the pretender to the poll-topping crown, Declan come-lately.

Regular readers will know that the two former Progressive Democrats turned Independents barely tolerate each other, such is the competition for votes between the pair.

If they do talk, it’s not often. And Galway West TD, Noel Grealish, the poor divil, has in the past been called in to referee the sparring duo.

So, the idea that they’re now living together in Wellpark is incredulous. It evokes that wonderful couple from Fr Ted, John and Mary, who loathe each other but pretend otherwise in front of the priests, and are always taking lumps out of each other once their back is turned. British PM hopeful Boris Johnson’s residential rows wouldn’t be a patch on John and Mary’s, nor Declan and Terry’s . . .

The best little Hoare house in Bushypark!

They might not have any whorehouses, but Bushypark is full of Hoare houses . . . for more Bradley Bytes see this week’s Galway City Tribune.