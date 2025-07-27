Ex-pats to get break on social housing access in Galway

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Irish-born emigrants returning to live in Galway will now be recognised as a specific category of people seeking social housing from the County Council.
Galway County Councillors unanimously backed a minor change to its Housing Allocation Scheme, which for the first time allows returning emigrants to be treated as a distinct group eligible for housing assistance.
Though they will not get preferential treatment, the change “ensures that those who once left Ireland in search of opportunity are welcomed back with dignity and support”.
The amendment approved at Monday’s meeting, means that all Safe Home Ireland-approved returning Irish-born emigrants are eligible for social housing supports if they are over 57, living abroad in rented accommodation, capable of living independently, and unable to afford housing in Ireland from their income or savings.
Safe Home Ireland was a non-profit organisation committed to supporting Irish emigrants, especially older people, who want to return to live in Ireland.
Councillor Evelyn Parsons (Ind) said she was delighted to get the amendment over the line.
The Ballinasloe Councillor said this was a small policy change that had deep symbolic meaning; a candle of light on the windowsill for returning emigrants; an amendment that said ‘fáilte arais arís’.
“I’m proud to be part of a Council that has shown leadership on this issue,” she said.
According to a Council report, the inclusion of Safe Home Ireland-approved returning Irish-born emigrants in the Housing Allocation Scheme “represents a compassionate and forward-thinking policy shift”.
“It reflects Galway County Council’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations, addressing historical patterns of emigration, and fostering inclusive communities,” it said.
“By recognising the specific needs of older returning emigrants and enabling their eligibility under existing social housing criteria, the Council not only honours its diaspora but also strengthens its housing strategy through a more holistic and socially responsive approach,” the County Council said.
The council from time to time allocates housing for the accommodation of groups including older people, Travellers, homeless, domestic abuse sufferers, and now, for the first time, returning Irish-born emigrants.
Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons.
