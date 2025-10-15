  • Services

Evolution of ferry services of Inis Mór, Inis Oírr and Inishbofin features in new TG4 series

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new series starting tonight on TG4 will provide an insight into the modes of travel used by sea to link the islands, including Inis Mór, Inis Oírr and Inishbofin, to the mainland from the 1950s to the present day

The story will be told by both passengers and ferry owners and operators who navigated the unpredictable seas in all types of vessels

The journeys had varied purposes for work, education, medical care or the weekly shop

The first episode of the four-part factual entertainment series Ó Mhuir Go Tír goes out tonight at 9:30


