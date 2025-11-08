Events to be held across Galway for Science Week 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Events across Galway will take place from the 9th to the 16th of November as part of Science Week 2025.

This year, Science Week is celebrating 30 years of curiosity and collaboration to advance science in Ireland with the Galway Science & Technology Festival 2025 set to take place as part of this year’s campaign.

Science Week is coordinated by Research Ireland and celebrates science in everyday lives.

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Then. Today. Tomorrow’ and encourages people to explore how science and research have shaped and improved the lives we live today, while also looking at the questions and challenges of tomorrow, and how insights from the past can influence our future decisions.

More than 10 festivals and events across Galway will run for the week starting with The Galway Science and Technology Festival Family Day Exhibition tomorrow at the University of Galway and including events at the Black Box Theatre, O’Donoghue Centre, Galway Atlantaquaria, Spanish Parade and Wellpark Road.

A full list of all events can be found on the website www.scienceweek.ie