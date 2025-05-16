Events taking place across Galway to celebrate Africa Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City and County are hosting all kinds of events to mark Africa Day 2025, which kicks off tomorrow.

The two week long celebration aims to create links within communities and educate people about African culture

It’ll get underway tomorrow at the Palace Grounds in Tuam with family entertainment, music and dance, and in Salthill Park with a youth festival

Galway County Council’s Integration Support Coordinator, Jennie Swannock is inviting the whole county to attend

Chairperson of Africa United, Innocent Ogar explains the importance of Africa Day