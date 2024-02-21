Events in Galway this week to mark 2nd anniversary of Ukraine war

A number of events are taking place in Galway city, and in Athenry, this week to mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine war.

Russia invaded the country on February 24th 2022 – which resulted in thousands of Ukrainians being displaced, with many coming to Ireland





The Galway events kick off with a masterclass on Ukrainian history and culture, hosted by Galway Volunteer Centre, and taking place online tomorrow evening from 6PM.

‘Understanding Ukrainians’ will be hosted by Olena from the Galway Volunteer Centre.

Olena will go through some skills on how to better understand Ukrainian culture, and talk through the history and identity of the country.

More information, and registration can be found at helpingirishhosts.com

On Saturday, Galway Cathedral will host a rally from midday, while the Esker Choir will perform at Athenry Community Hall on Sunday from 1:30PM.

The choir have been meeting together for weeks, and will perform every Sunday until March 25th.

