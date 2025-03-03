Events in City, Gort and Loughrea for Local Enterprise Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Events are taking place across Galway city and county over the next few days as part of Local Enterprise Week.

Galway County Council is offering free business one-to-one advice sessions in Gort and Loughrea this week.

The first will take place this Wednesday at Lady Gregory Hotel, Gort, with the second taking place at Loughrea Council Offices this Friday.

Meanwhile in the city, a networking event for women will take place in the Radison Red on Friday morning.

Over 300 events are taking place across the country, and Chair of the Local Enterprise Offices, Kieran Comerford is highlighting some of the funding events: