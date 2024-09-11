Event to remember Tuam babies ahead of site works

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 4 minutes read
A special event in memory of almost 800 children and babies who are missing from the Tuam Mother and Baby Home is to be held for its fourth and final year before the site closes.
The works are to begin in the coming weeks in preparation for the exhumations of these precious missing children and babies.
On Sunday, September 15, a small relay of walkers will carry a lantern from Jack’s Old Cottage in Islandeady, near Castlebar, from 7am and will travel approximately 62 kilometres to arrive in Tuam for about 7.30pm where it will be reverently placed at the babies’ remembrance site.
Catherine Corless, the Tuam local historian, was the first to uncover the shocking fact that 796 babies are still missing at the Tuam site and that some of them were interred in a site for a septic tank.
One of the main organisers said “We would never have known about these beautiful missing children without the tireless efforts of Catherine Corless and we would not have had a commission of enquiry into Mother and Baby homes without her work. This walk is also to show appreciation and recognition to Catherine and her family.
“This will be our first year to read all 796 children and babies’ names at the site in Tuam. If anyone wishes to join us in this dignified memorial to pay tribute to the children, we hope to arrive in Tuam between 7-8pm Sunday evening on September 15 and please bring a battery operated candle to brighten up the site”
Each year since November 2020, a lantern has been carried for 65km from Islandeady to Tuam by people who walked and cycled until it arrived at the site of the mother and baby institution, where it resides all year.
Over the years, on the marathon route to Tuam each year, families and individuals turned out in large numbers holding candles and glowing lanterns in gestures of support for the remembrance initiative. There has always been such a massive level of support for the event.
Daniel MacSweeney was appointed as Director of Authorised Intervention by the Government in May as the person charged with overseeing the exhumation process at the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam.
He said the nature of the work to be carried out at the burial site in Tuam is such that it will take some time to complete. Research by Catherine Corless found there were no burial records for 796 children who died in the home between 1925 and 1961. Subsequent investigations determined that there were infant remains in 18 chambers on the site. Initial surveys have identified a range of bones from babies and children, up to the age of around six.
Speaking to Galway Bay FM this week, Mr MacSweeney said he was dealing with “an extremely complex situation” both in terms of location, and the work to be carried out there. He said the exhumation and analysis would be done to the highest international forensic standards.
But MacSweeney cautioned that “if there are 796 children, most of whom are under a year old … there could be in excess of 200,000 bones to be found”.
“We need to track and trace each one of them, as we take it out of the ground, so that we can do the identification and the individualisation of remains, to the extent that that is possible.”
After that, efforts will be made to try to ascertain the causes and circumstances of death.
Mr MacSweeney said it was not known what would be found when the exhumation process began.
“Work on the site is due to begin later this month. So it’s time again to remember these little babies, 796 in all,” said Valerie Jennings, one of the organisers of the walk.
“This walk has nothing to do with politics or religion … just in remembrance of the beautiful babies, the precious mothers and the brave survivors.
”Some of the mothers are still alive. They have no idea where their babies are. We need to remember them all – innocent babies and their mothers”.
Those interested in being involved in the walk can contact the organisers by email: alittlelightoflovemayo@gmail.com or through the Facebook page Little Light of Love.
Pictured: Daniel Mac Sweeney, appointed by the Government as the Director of Authorised Intervention, will head up the independent office overseeing the excavation and recovery of children’s remains at the site of the former Mother and Baby Institution in Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe
Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ba...
Pubs are being taxed out of business, says Vintners head
The head of Galway’s representative body for publicans has underlined the declining state of thei...
Big drop in the sales of electric cars — and maroon coloured ones!
People in Galway are turning their backs on their county colours — sales of maroon or red cars dr...
Minor traffic disruption expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads
Minor traffic disruption is expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads over the next few days Surfac...
Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample
Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of co...
Council looks to pilot ‘tourism tax’ for sustainable tourism development
Galway City Council is looking to become a pilot for a new ‘tourism tax’ to support sustainable t...
University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year
University of Galway Students’ Union has announced its charity partners for the upcoming ac...
Works to be carried out on dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor
Works are set to be carried out on a dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor. The road at He...
Galway West TD slams ‘shared bed student accommodation’ offers as shocking and unsuitable
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has slammed the situation whereby students are left with no choice...