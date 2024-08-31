An event is being held in the city tomorrow – to commemorate the women who were incarcerated in the Galway Magdalene Laundry and died behind the convents walls.

The annual ‘Flowers for the Women of the Galway Magdalene Laundry’ event is to be held at their place of rest in Bohermore cemetery.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

All who wish to honour the women are asked to gather inside the main gate of the cemetery tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.

The post Event to commemorate the women of Galway Magdalene Laundry to be held this Sunday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.