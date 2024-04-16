A solidarity event is being held at the University of Galway tomorrow to coincide with National Day of Action for Palestine.

It’s being organised by Staff4Palestine along with a number of student Palestine Solidarity Society groups.





The nationwide day of action on higher education campuses is aiming to put pressure on all Irish third level institutions to take a number of actions.

Groups taking part in the day of action are urging institutions to issue a statement condemning Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians.

They also want colleges to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire and to implement a sector wide Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions policy.

Finally, they’re seeking more support for Palestinian academics, researchers, and students.

Tomorrow’s event will begin at 1PM tomorrow outside the James Hardiman Library, and will include music, poetry and speeches by staff and students.

The post Event at University of Galway tomorrow to coincide with National Day of Action for Palestine appeared first on Galway Bay FM.