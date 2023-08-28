Europe’s oldest sailing race, Cong-Galway, to bring crowds to city this weekend
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city will be home to extra sailors, boats and crowds this weekend with the return of Europe’s oldest and longest sailing race.
The 2023 Cong-Galway Sailing Race gets underway this Saturday, having been rescheduled from June due to poor weather conditions.
The iconic event, dating back to 1882, follows the historical steamer route, stretching 30 miles from Lisloughrey Pier near Cong to Galway City.
Three Galway Hookers will take to the waters, alongside the many modern sail boats due to take part.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway Hooker Sailing Club’s Collette Furey explains the best spots to catch a glimpse:
