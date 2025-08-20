  • Services

Euromillions win for Sweeney Oil Galway city store continues winning trend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The owner of the city store which sold the half a million euro winning ticket in last night’s Euromillions draw has wished the winner the very best

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday, the day of the draw at Sweeney Oil on the Headford Road in Galway city

John Sweeney told John Morley their stores have had big wins in the past

The numbers of the Quick Pick ticket worth half a million euro are 6, 9, 36, 38 and 41

People are being asked to check their ticket and contact the National Lottery for the next steps.

