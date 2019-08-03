EU role for Marine Institute CEO

CEO of the Rinville-based Marine Institute, Dr Peter Heffernan, has been selected as a member of the European Commission’s Mission Board for Healthy Oceans, Seas, Coastal and Inland Waters.

This Mission Board is one of five major research missions of Horizon Europe, the EU Research and Innovation programme (2021-2027). Dr Heffernan will be among the 15 experts on the Board who will identify the first possible specific missions on healthy oceans by the end of 2019.

Dr Heffernan has served as CEO since the establishment of the Marine Institute in Rinville in 1993, and will retire from this role in October.

Chairman of the Marine Institute Dr John Killeen welcomed the announcement.

“Dr Heffernan has played a fundamental role in developing Ireland’s ocean research capacity, and driving collaboration in marine research and innovation in Europe and internationally. I congratulate Peter on his appointment, which reflects his strong standing in the European research community,” he said.

More than 2,100 individuals from across the EU and beyond applied to become a member of the five EU mission boards which cover areas from climate change to cancer research.

Dr Heffernan served on the EU’s Research and Innovation Area Board (ERIAB) from 2012 -2016.

He is one of two Irish appointees to the mission boards.