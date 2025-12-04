EU fund changes leave small farmers exposed

Published:
Author: Avril Horan
By Avril Horan
SMALL farmers stand to lose most under proposed EU funding reforms, Galway councillors have warned, as the Council backed a motion urging the Government to reject plans to merge key European funding streams into one pot.
Cllr Jimmy McClearn (FG), who brought the motion, said small farmers “rely heavily on direct European supports.”
He described how they risk being sidelined if the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Cohesion Policy funding and maritime and fisheries programmes are folded into a single mechanism.
Cllr McClearn said the existing programmes had delivered “tangible benefits” to rural counties and warned that the change would have “very serious implications.”
Elected representatives heard that the Government was already pushing back against the proposal in Brussels and that a clear stance from local authorities would “strengthen Ireland’s case.”
He added that domestic schemes such as URDF and RRDF are closely tied to existing EU structures.
“We want funding to remain as it is, or increased,” he said.
“This has serious implications for small farmers. We rely heavily on European funding and the Irish government is fighting this in Europe. These motions will be circulated to strengthen Ireland’s case. Europe gone into defensive mode for a variety of reasons and I have no big issue with that.”
Cllr Mary Hoade (FG) seconded the motion, saying the consequences for Ireland had been clearly outlined.
Meanwhile, Galway County Council rejected a motion to oppose changes to the Triple Lock.
At this month’s meeting, the Council was deadlocked, and Cathaoirleach David Collins (FG) used his casting vote to reject the motion tabled by Cllr Martin McNamara (SF).
In it, Cllr McNamara argued that the Triple Lock, requiring approval from the Government, the Dáil and a UN mandate for overseas deployment of Defence Forces, has been a core safeguard of Irish neutrality since 2001.
He said any weakening of the mechanism would be “a serious erosion of Ireland’s neutrality,” and noted the importance of the Defence Forces’ presence locally at Renmore Barracks.
Cllr James Charity (FG) questioned whether the Council had any remit on the matter, calling the discussion “a phenomenal waste of time.”
The Council was evenly split, and Cathaoirleach David Collins (FG) exercised his casting vote to reject the motion.
“There is too much unknown here,” he said. “This is for national politicians, not for the Council Chamber.”
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Motion…Cllr Jimmy McClearn.
