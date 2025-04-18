Estimate of 10 million euro to upgrade underground infrastructure for Galway's street lighting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s estimated it could cost 10 million euro to upgrade underground infrastructure for Galway’s street lighting

That’s according to Labour City Councillor John McDonagh who believes Storm Eowyn exposed critical faults in the infrastructure across the country

He says in the short term urgent action is needed on 5 Galway estates whose streets have been left in darkness since the storm in January

They include Cluain Ard, Ballybrit; Beach Court and Seamount Salthill; Hawthorn Place Knocknacarra; Inchagoill, Newcastle and a line of houses at the Browne roundabout behind UHG

Councillor McDonagh says Galway systems installed pre-1995 are unsafe, are long overdue for replacement and pose insurance problems