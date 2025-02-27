  • Services

ESB, EIR and Uisce Eireann to be invited to County Hall for questioning over Storm Eowyn

ESB, EIR and Uisce Eireann to be invited to County Hall for questioning over Storm Eowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Councillors are inviting ESB, EIR and Uisce Eireann to attend a meeting at County Hall to discuss Storm Eowyn

Some people are still without broadband and a phone connection since last month’s storm, while others were without power and water for weeks.

Three motions were put forward, and supported, at this week’s meeting at County Hall, to call for presentations from the three entities.

Headford based councillor Andrew Reddington says there is respect for the work done by crews in the past month, but we now need to look ahead

