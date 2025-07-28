ESB acts to remove Derrybrien windfarm in South Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
By Gordon Deegan
An ESB subsidiary has lodged plans with An Coimisiún Pleanála to decommission and remove the 70-turbine Derrybrien windfarm in South Galway.
The application by Gort Windfarms Ltd comes more than three years after the ESB decided to shut down the Derrybrien wind farm on a permanent basis in March 2022.
The ESB made the move after the then-An Bord Pleanala ruling rendered the development unauthorised.
The State had amassed EU fines for €17m as a result of an ongoing failure to ensure proper standards were adhered to at the development at Derrybrien. The fines ceased in early 2022 after the windfarm was switched off which complied with a European Court of Justice judgment.
The windfarm is located in the Slieve Aughty Mountains and lies 12.7 km north northeast of Gort.
Last August, Galway County Council served a planning enforcement notice on Gort Windfarms Ltd directing the company to cease and discontinue the unauthorised use and unauthorised development.
The Enforcement notice warned the company that if it did not comply with the Enforcement Notice, Gort Windfarms Ltd may be guilty of an offence.
The company has now lodged two separate applications with ACP – one to decommission the turbines, masts, electrical plant, overhead lines and the second application seeking the retention of the ground structures to remain in situ.
A planning report drawn up for the ESB on the decommissioning project states that “if the decommissioning works do not proceed, the structures associated with the wind farm, substations and overhead line, would deteriorate over time, rendering the site unsafe and posing serious risks – both to human health and to the local environment”.
On the need for the project, the planning report states that the project arises because of the need to comply with the Council enforcement notice; regularise the planning status of the development and safely complete decommissioning of this unauthorised development.
The planning report states that it is the intention to remove ‘key elements’ of the wind farm, the 70 turbines.
The report states that subject to the granting of a separate Substitute Consent application with ACP, the company proposes that the features of the wind farm that to be left in-situ after decommissioning works are completed are the reinforced concrete foundations for 70 wind turbines, approximately 17.5km of access tracks and other ground works.
It further states that the duration of the decommissioning phase is expected to be approximately two years – and that, on completion of all of the works, the site will be largely free of above ground structures.
As part of the public consultation for the new application, the firm staged a public information event attended by 55 to 60 people.
The report stages that one of the issues raised at the event “was dissatisfaction with the proposal to decommission the wind farm, particularly in light of the need for additional renewable electricity generation capacity and the perception of it as an important asset”.
In October 2003, a peat slide event during excavation work for the wind farm occurred where 450,000 tonnes of peat were disturbed over an area of 25 hectares and resulted in the mass movement of 250,000 tonnes of material downslope.
Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) told the appeals board that investigations after the peat slide indicated that around 50,000 fish mortalities occurred in a 18km stretch of river down to Lough Cutra.
A spokeswoman for the ESB wouldn’t be drawn on the costs of the decommissioning.
Confirming that the plans have been lodged with ACP, the spokeswoman said: “ESB have no further comment to make until the outcome of the planning application is known.”
Pictured: Derrybrien…to be decommissioned.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Mairéad Farrell says Government must deal with reality that people need cost of living budget
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell says the Government ha...
Large crowds expected at Ballybrit for Day One of Galway Races
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM130,000 people are expected at Ballybrit this week, a...
Archaeologists reveal ancient nobles’ ringfort overlooking Galway Bay
Archaeologists have confirmed a ringfort overlooking Galway Bay as a settlement for rulers and no...
Vhi’s new care clinic enhances options for insurance company members
A new urgent care clinic with an x-ray machine and medical screening has opened in Galway for mem...
4,200 free therapy sessions delivered to young people in Galway in the last year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA campaign between Jigsaw and M&S has provided mo...
Visitors for Race Week encouraged to visit and enjoy the city's summer vibes festival
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWith Race Week getting underway tomorrow, visitors ar...
Thousands of visitors visiting Croagh Patrick today for Reek Sunday
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of pilgrims of all ages have been making th...
Minister does the honours at official opening of TD’s office in community centre
It is a case of getting back to basics for a recently elected Galway East TD as he officially ope...
Ex-pats to get break on social housing access in Galway
Irish-born emigrants returning to live in Galway will now be recognised as a specific category of...