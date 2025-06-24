Equipment donated to Roscommon hospital in memory of Glenamaddy’s Seán Donelon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Equipment has been donated to the Department of Psychiatry Roscommon University Hospital in memory of the late Seán Donelon of Glenamaddy.

Seán was a patient at the hospital, and the donation was arranged by his family through various fundraisers, including the Glenamaddy Truck and Tractor Run.

The equipment donated includes seating, Ipads, playstations, wireless headphones and a Nintendo Switch.

They were presented to the Patient Comfort Care Treats Fund by Kate Fahey and Seán’s sister Claire Dolan.