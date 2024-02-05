EPA to reveal results of Galway city air quality survey this month

The EPA will be revealing the results of its Galway City air quality initiative this month.

The Environmental Protection Agency has partnered with the city council and An Taisce for the citizen science project.





The Clean Air Together project saw over 300 people record the level of Nitrogen Dioxide pollution in the city during October last

Clean Air Together aims to gain a better understanding of air pollution in certain areas and help to improve air quality in the future.

At the beginning of October, participants installed a measurement tube outside their chosen location across Galway City to measure NO2 levels.

Toward the end of the month, the tubes were taken down and posted to the laboratory for analysis.

Once the EPA gathers and analyses all results, it will create an interactive map on its website, which is to be revealed during February.

