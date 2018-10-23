EPA criticises waste discharges into Galway waterways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report from the Environmental Protection Agency says around half of the waste discharges entering our waters don’t meet pollution and health standards.

Untreated sewage is still being pumped into seas and waterways from 38 towns and villages around the country including Spiddal, Roundstone, Carraroe and Ahascragh.

Meanwhile, treatment plants in Dublin and Cork are among the 28 nationwide where discharges are below EU standards.

