Environmental action tops the agenda at Galway County Youth Climate Assembly

The generation most vested in addressing the issue of climate change most the most of a platform to air their views and solutions when they participated in the second annual Galway County Youth Climate Assembly last week.

This innovative forum aimed at empowering young people to take an active role in addressing the greatest crisis facing the planet was held at the BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry.

Galway County Council, in conjunction with Youth Work Ireland Galway and SAUTI-Youth, hosted this Youth Climate Assembly which was attended by young people from secondary schools and youth organisations across the county.

First hosted in 2023, the Assembly was instrumental in shaping the Galway County Council Climate Action Plan 2024-2029.

This year’s assembly focused on supporting participants to gain an understanding of the steps they can take to reduce their environmental impact, while participants were invited to highlight the actions that Galway County Council can adopt to support young people to initiate positive change individually and through their school and community.

Cllr Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council highlighted the importance of youth involvement when considering climate and environmental policy.

“The Assembly empowers young people to play an active role in shaping our shared environmental future by encouraging them to learn about climate action and actively contribute to local environmental solutions,” said Cllr Kinane.

“Our first assembly demonstrated the power of young voices in shaping our Climate Action Plan. This year, we once again heard innovative ideas on how we can support communities to make a tangible difference to their local environments,” she added.

Director of Services with Galway County Council Uinsinn Finn praised the ‘fantastic line-up of speakers’ at the event – and he thanked the schools and students for their active participation.

“I also want to acknowledge Letizia Gorini Coady and the team at the SAUTI-Youth project and Youth Work Ireland Galway for their work in organising the event and for supporting young people in our community,” he added.

Pictured: Delegates at the Galway Youth Climate Assembly in Athenry.