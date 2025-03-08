Environmental action tops the agenda at Galway County Youth Climate Assembly

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The generation most vested in addressing the issue of climate change most the most of a platform to air their views and solutions when they participated in the second annual Galway County Youth Climate Assembly last week.
This innovative forum aimed at empowering young people to take an active role in addressing the greatest crisis facing the planet was held at the BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry.
Galway County Council, in conjunction with Youth Work Ireland Galway and SAUTI-Youth, hosted this Youth Climate Assembly which was attended by young people from secondary schools and youth organisations across the county.
First hosted in 2023, the Assembly was instrumental in shaping the Galway County Council Climate Action Plan 2024-2029.
This year’s assembly focused on supporting participants to gain an understanding of the steps they can take to reduce their environmental impact, while participants were invited to highlight the actions that Galway County Council can adopt to support young people to initiate positive change individually and through their school and community.
Cllr Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council highlighted the importance of youth involvement when considering climate and environmental policy.
“The Assembly empowers young people to play an active role in shaping our shared environmental future by encouraging them to learn about climate action and actively contribute to local environmental solutions,” said Cllr Kinane.
“Our first assembly demonstrated the power of young voices in shaping our Climate Action Plan. This year, we once again heard innovative ideas on how we can support communities to make a tangible difference to their local environments,” she added.
Director of Services with Galway County Council Uinsinn Finn praised the ‘fantastic line-up of speakers’ at the event – and he thanked the schools and students for their active participation.
“I also want to acknowledge Letizia Gorini Coady and the team at the SAUTI-Youth project and Youth Work Ireland Galway for their work in organising the event and for supporting young people in our community,” he added.
Pictured: Delegates at the Galway Youth Climate Assembly in Athenry.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway-based designer to showcase her work at Ireland’s Biggest Fashion Show
A Galway-based designer – whose designs have married her own life journey from the Ghana’s coasta...
Top Galway talent shines at County Scór Sinsear Finals
Ballindereen Community Centre was packed to capacity for the County Scór Sinsear Finals on Saturd...
Protest against gender-based violence taking place in Galway city tomorrow
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest against gender-based violence is taking pla...
Long delays on N83 as a result of very serious injury road collision near Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are long delays this evening on the N83 Galway ...
Wreath laying ceremony in Athenry to commemorate 1916 leader
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA wreath laying ceremony is taking place in Athenry t...
International Women's day exhibition at UG to feature on Nationwide
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn International Women's Day 'Empower Her' exhibition...
People in Galway share why it's important to mark International Women's Day
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople in Galway city have been sharing why they thin...
Just 6 percent of new Garda recruits for North Western region
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust six percent of the newest batch of Garda recruit...
Teenager who tried to murder priest in Renmore to be assessed for autism
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to the attempted mur...