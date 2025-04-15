Environment Minister responds to objections against Sceirde Rocks offshore windfarm

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Environment Minister says he is sure Tommy Tiernan is concerned about the impacts of climate change.

It comes as the comedian protested against the proposed Sceirde Rocks off-shore wind farm off the coast of Connemara.

It’s now understood the project to build 30 turbines near Carna will not be going ahead – something the Taoiseach has described as disappointing.

In a submission to An Bord Pleanala, Tommy Tiernan described the plans as “disgusting and irresponsible”.

Responding to the concerns, Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien, says projects like it will help Ireland be more energy sustainable: