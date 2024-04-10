Entrepeneur Jarlath Feeney to run as independent candidate in Galway City West local elections
Well-known entrepreneur Jarlath Feeney has announced he will run as an independent candidate in Galway City West in the upcoming local elections.
Mr. Feeney is a former CEO of Galway Chamber, former manager of Galway Airport, and a founding member of Galway Technology Centre.
His priorities include investment in affordable housing, enhanced bus services, expanding walking and cycling lanes, and making Galway a sustainable city.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Jarlath Feeney said there needs to be much better forward planning at Galway City Council.
