Entrepeneur Jarlath Feeney to run as independent candidate in Galway City West local elections

Well-known entrepreneur Jarlath Feeney has announced he will run as an independent candidate in Galway City West in the upcoming local elections.

Mr. Feeney is a former CEO of Galway Chamber, former manager of Galway Airport, and a founding member of Galway Technology Centre.





His priorities include investment in affordable housing, enhanced bus services, expanding walking and cycling lanes, and making Galway a sustainable city.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Jarlath Feeney said there needs to be much better forward planning at Galway City Council.

