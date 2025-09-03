Enterprise Minister to open new facility in Galway city for Space-Tech firm

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will tomorrow officially open a new facility in Galway city for Space-Tech firm Mbryonics.

It’s thought there may be a significant jobs announcement at the firm which was founded in 2014

The company is at the forefront of providing high-speed, secure communication infrastructures in space, air, and on land.

The new volume production facility will be opened at Galway Business Park Dangan at 3 tomorrow afternoon.

The local firm says the opening of the new facility represents a major step forward in its mission to build the ‘internet in space’.