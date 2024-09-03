Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate in Ballinasloe tomorrow

The event aims to help local business leaders take the next step to grow national sales and exports.





Other panelists include local Senator Aisling Dolan, Brendan Kelly of KPW Print, Lyn Donnelly of BACD and Ray Lyons of Affinity EV.

The debate takes place in the Shearwater Hotel at 6 tomorrow evening (Wednesday)

