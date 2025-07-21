  • Services

Enhanced bus services on route for Kinvara, Ballinderreen and Kilcolgan

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Additional bus services are on the way for the areas of Kinvara, Ballinderreen and Kilcolgan.

From this Sunday July 27th, Bus Éireann’s 350 bus from Galway to Ennis will have ten services each day, while a new Route 351 is being added.

It’ll run from Galway to the Cliffs of Moher, with five services each day including stops in South Galway, and links to Doolin ferries and train services at Oranmore.

Sinn Féin Galway East TD Louis O’Hara says it’s much needed due to the high demand in the area:

