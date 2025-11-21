Engineers say filter light at Thermo King junction unlikely to reduce traffic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillors have been told that installing a right-turn filter light at the Thermo King junction is unlikely to reduce traffic.

Engineers said that modelling of the project will take place, but it is unlikely there will be enough space for the filter to be effective.

At a Galway City East meeting, Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde suggested that land should be sought from IDA Ireland and Thermo King to make the project viable.

Multiple councillors have said the right turn lane’s already there – but people are forced to wait even when the way is clear, due to the lack of a filter.

Councillor Forde says that the project cannot be delayed any longer.