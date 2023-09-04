Energy upgrade works completed at 1,500 Galway homes so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,500 homes across Galway have received energy upgrade works so far this year.

That’s more than double the number recorded this time last year.

Figures from the SEAI show that nationally, energy upgrade works have been completed on nearly 22 thousand homes since January.

That’s an overall increase of 150 percent when compared to last year.

Free energy upgrades for low-income households are also up by 20 percent – with 2,346 fully funded upgrades completed to date this year.