Energy efficiency roadshow to visit three locations in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An energy efficiency roadshow is to visit three locations in Galway to offer a week-long free training and information session

Galway City and County Councils, in collaboration with Mount Lucas Construction Training Campus are facilitating the retrofit roadshow.

The Retrofit Rig Tour will be in Shantalla Community Centre from this Monday, the Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub Monday week the 24th of February and at the University of Galway Campus from Saturday March 1st

Galway County Council’s Community Climate Action Officer Denise Fenney explains what the rig offers to the public.

