End-of-term gifts can offer a clear and present danger

A Different View with Dave O’Connell

Some say that an apple a day keeps the doctor at bay; the more cynical might suggest a variation that a Granny Smith every day (left on their desk) also keeps the teacher at bay – but it seems that the gift of a piece of fruit no longer cuts the mustard. Because parents of pupils in Scotland are apparently shelling out up to one hundred quid to ingratiate their little darlings with the classroom Miss or Master.

Ignoring the fact that the notion of a Scotsman paying £100 for anything less than a car is a development in itself, one wonders what these parents might expect in return for their investment.

A straight path to employment, perhaps?

An advance on the questions coming up in the end-of-year exams?

Even worse news for hard-pressed parents, this is now a twice-annual occurrence – because you’ve just got over the Christmas gift season and you’re staring straight down the barrel of end-of-term too.

In fairness, the £100 present is more often a collective offering than an individual donation; a tenner a head from a dozen or so and you’ve come up with a voucher that might get something worthwhile as opposed to eight boxes of separately wrapped Celebrations.

But the shocking truth is that even one hundred big ones might not ensure your position at the top of the class, as presents grow more imaginative with their price tag.

For example, if you’re hell-bent on success, you could opt for the ‘World’s Best Teacher’ package on sale via Regency Hampers for a mere £214.50. For this, the teacher can gorge themselves silly on Champagne, smoked salmon, cheeses and Swiss chocolates.

