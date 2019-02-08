Enabling works at Portuncula Hospital to begin this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Seanad has heard that enabling works for the creation of a new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will begin this year.

This follows concerns over the future of the plans in light of the overspend on the new National Children’s Hospital.

Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy expressed fears that these plans could be pushed down the line.

In December, The HSE stated it was considering the inclusion of a new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in the 2019 Capital Plan.

The Health Minister is currently finalising the Capital Plan with the HSE, though no commitment has yet been given.

Galway Senator Maura Hopkins raised the matter at the Seanad this week – highlighting the need for works to progress as soon as possible.

The Seanad heard that the HSE has informed the Department of Health that tender documents are being prepared for the project – with a view to progressing the procurement process and commencing an enabling works contract this year.

Galway Senator Maura Hopkins has welcomed the announcement and says it’s now about ensuring capital funding is obtained to deliver the project.

The government has said that the 2019 Capital Plan should be finalised in the coming weeks.

Minister of State for the Department of Health, Jim Daly, says the project at Portiuncula Hospital is at a more advanced stage than other projects in the country: