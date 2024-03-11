Employment slightly up last month across Galway

Employment across Galway city and county is slightly up in the past month.

Over one hundred people left the Live Register, with 8,551 people unemployed in Galway.





Loughrea and the city saw the larger drops in people unemployed, as Ellen Butler explains:

Since the end of January, 35 people dropped off the Live Register in Loughrea, leaving the figure at 792.

While in Galway city, at 4,450, there are now 34 less people on the register.

Gort saw the next biggest increase in employment, with the figure dropping by 20 to 600.

In Tuam, there are now 1,067 people on the Live Register, a drop of 10 – while there are 703 people unemployed in Clifden – a drop of just seven people

Finally, just five people left the Live Register in Ballinasloe, with the figure now standing at 939.

